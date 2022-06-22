Listen: Always-Entertaining Peter Jacobsen Shares Arnold Palmer Stories

Longtime PGA Tour player and golf commentator Peter Jacobsen was close to 'The King' and shares some of his favorite memories.

His impressions of Arnold Palmer left folks howling, but it's his impression of how "The King" treated others that left an indelible mark on Peter Jacobsen, this week's guest on "Musings on Sports." Witty and wise, Jacobsen shares some special tales of Palmer and the great actor, Jack Lemmon, his longtime playing partner at Pebble Beach.