Listen: An Impressive Win for Billy Horschel, and an Interview With Jack Nicklaus

An Impressive Win for Billy Horschel, and an Interview With Jack Nicklaus

'In the Grill Room' returns to recap a busy week at the Memorial Tournament and talk about what everyone's talking about: LIV Golf.

Billy Horschel wins The Memorial for his seventh career victory, and the RBC Canadian Open has a top-notch lineup after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The LIV International Series kicks off amid plenty of controversy in London as some big names decide to play. Bonus: Bob's exclusive interview with Jack Nicklaus.

