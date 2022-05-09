Skip to main content

Listen: Anna Davis, 16, Talks About Making Another LPGA Tour Start

The Augusta National Women's Amateur champion visits with Ann Liguori to talk golf, bucket hats and sibling rivalries.

Host Ann Liguori visits with 16-year-old high school sophomore, Anna Davis, winner of the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur, who has a sponsor's exemption to play this week in the LPGA Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey. Anna talks about her exciting last couple weeks, the "bucket hat" mania she caused, competing against her twin brother and what the future may hold for her.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

