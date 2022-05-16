Skip to main content

Bob Parsons Has Bold Plans for PXG (Just Ask Him)

In this new episode, PXG's fiery CEO joins Mike Williams to talk about the past, present and future of his golf company.

In this latest episode, GoDaddy and PXG founder Bob Parsons joins host Michael Williams at the newest PXG location in suburban Washington, DC. Parsons talks about his motivations and inspirations as an entreprenuer and a golfer, and how he has been so successful in such a short period of time in golf. Parsons is candid about is past struggles, the importance of the military in his life and his plan for PXG to be the best golf club and apparel manufacturer in the world. 

Also in this episode, Williams talks LIV Golf, and gives his unique take on both the business and moral integrity of the tour, and takes on the idea that golf is "a force for good". 

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of the 19th Hole coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

Tags
terms:
PXGBob Parsons

19th-hole-Michael-Williams
Podcasts

