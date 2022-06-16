Listen: Breaking Down Majors, Money and the Maddening Yips

Skip to main content

Breaking Down Majors, Money and the Maddening Yips

Host Jay Delsing does a deep dive into a virtual grab bag of golf topics that includes the Women's U.S. Open, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus' generosity, and putting's dreaded physical condition.
"Golf with Jay Delsing" host covers a lot of territory, ranging from Nelly Korda to Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, and breaks down a case of the yips with the putter.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Jack Nicklaus2022 U.S. Women's OpenNelly Korda

