Colton Parayko May Be a Stanley Cup Champion, But He Sure Can Drive a Golf Ball

The Canadian native has immersed himself in his St. Louis community and is a spokesperson for the Ronald McDonald House of Missouri.
Colton Parayko was a late bloomer to hockey, bolstered by a 6-inch growth spurt when he was growing up in St. Albert, Alberta. That certainly helped him to become a 6-foot-6-inch standout NHL defenseman for the St. Louis Blues and a Stanley Cup champion.

Parayko, a member of the 2016 NHL All-Rookie team, joins host Jay Delsing on the podcast to discuss his hockey career, his involvement in the St. Louis community and is prodigious driving of the golf ball.  

For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

By Jay Delsingjust now
