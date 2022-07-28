Listen: Discussing Tony Finau's Special Win at the 3M Open

Skip to main content

Discussing Tony Finau's Special Win at the 3M Open

The 3M was Finau's third win, but his first with the wife and kids watching. Bob and Jay discuss that and more from the world of golf.

Tony Finau was excited to have his third Tour victory be witnessed by his wife and children for the first time when he won the 3M Open. Bob & Jay discuss all, then catch up on the Tour news and more before taking a look at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

