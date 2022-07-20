Listen: Examining How the Champion Golfer Of the Year Got It Done at St. Andrews

Skip to main content

Examining How the Champion Golfer Of the Year Got It Done at St. Andrews

Cameron Smith of Australia won the historic 150th British Open, and Bob and Jay relive his back nine and the rest of the magical week.

It was a magical week at the Old Course. Bob & Jay discuss how Cam Smith just snatched victory from the rest of the field with an incredible back nine. English favorite Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour Rookie Cameron Young put up quite a performance but the Champion Golfer of the Year is the young Aussie.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

