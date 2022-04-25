Listen: Former Nike Exec Tells Early Tales of Tiger Woods and the Swoosh

During a 10-year run as president for Nike Golf, Chris Zimmerman had a prime vantage point to witness Woods' dominant rise — and has a few stories to share.

These days, Chris Zimmerman is president/CEO for the NHL's St. Louis Blues. But from 1996-2006, Zimmerman served as president for Nike Golf. Zimmerman talks about Nike's early relationship with the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods' first contract with the brand and other stories.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.