Getting Ready for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, With a Look Back to Tom Kim's Win

Bob and Jay are ready for the three-event run to the FedEx Cup, and also looking ahead to the U.S. Amateur Championship.

The final regular-season PGA Tour event produced another young winner and Joohyung "Tom" Kim talks about his first Tour victory, which Bob and Jay discuss and analyze before previewing the first FedEx Cup playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, as well as the U.S. Amateur Championship.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

The Grill Room Golf Show Podcast with Bob and Jay
Podcasts

By Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr.16 seconds ago
