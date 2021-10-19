'Go Before You're Ready' is DNA to Excellence

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor and visionary for American Dunes GC, shares lessons that are applicable to business, golf and life

On the "Magnifying Excellence" podcast, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only person ever to become a United States Air Force pilot and PGA of America golf professional, joins host Brian Hurlburt to share his life anthem, which is to "go before you are ready."

"I really believe that people who go before they're ready, that's the DNA that ties greatness together," said Rooney, who founded the nonprofit Folds of Honor, whose mission is "to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members."

Rooney also reveals how being a fighter pilot changed his life, and how the lessons he learned can be applied to everyday life.

"Being a fighter pilot changed me forever," Rooney said. "The number one thing you learn about excellence is that it's a business of no excuses and very high stakes and being prepared."

Rooney also partnered with Jack Nicklaus to create American Dunes Golf Club, which opened earlier this summer in Grand Haven, Mich.