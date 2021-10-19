    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
    Search
    Publish date:

    'Go Before You're Ready' is DNA to Excellence

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor and visionary for American Dunes GC, shares lessons that are applicable to business, golf and life
    Author:

    On the "Magnifying Excellence" podcast, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only person ever to become a United States Air Force pilot and PGA of America golf professional, joins host Brian Hurlburt to share his life anthem, which is to "go before you are ready."

    "I really believe that people who go before they're ready, that's the DNA that ties greatness together," said Rooney, who founded the nonprofit Folds of Honor, whose mission is "to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members."

    Rooney also reveals how being a fighter pilot changed his life, and how the lessons he learned can be applied to everyday life.

    "Being a fighter pilot changed me forever," Rooney said. "The number one thing you learn about excellence is that it's a business of no excuses and very high stakes and being prepared."

    Rooney also partnered with Jack Nicklaus to create American Dunes Golf Club, which opened earlier this summer in Grand Haven, Mich.

    Magnifying Excellence
    Podcasts

    'Go Before You're Ready' is DNA to Excellence

    44 seconds ago
    Casey Martin at the 2012 U.S. Open.
    News

    Why Casey Martin is the Most Courageous Man in Golf and No One Else is Close

    22 minutes ago
    Under The Strap
    Under the Strap

    Red-Hot Champions Tour Pro Steve Alker Joins the Under the Strap Podcast

    56 minutes ago
    Tiger Woods and Hideki Matsuyama at the 2017 Hero World Challenge.
    News

    Tiger Woods Announces Field for 2021 Hero World Challenge

    1 hour ago
    Sloan
    News

    Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and a Sleeper Pick for the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship

    2 hours ago
    Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
    News

    Logic Prevails in Phil Mickelson Rules Interpretation

    22 hours ago
    The Columbia Spectator's coverage of the 1895 golf event.
    News

    Yale and Columbia Throwback Match Celebrates the Birth of College Golf

    4 hours ago
    She Talks Birdie - Article.jpg
    Instruction

    Want to Eliminate Pressure to Play Great? Narrow Your Focus

    Oct 18, 2021
    Rory McIlroy plays the 2021 CJ Cup on the way to his 20th PGA Tour victory.
    News

    Rory McIlroy Wins CJ Cup in Las Vegas for 20th Career PGA Tour Victory

    Oct 17, 2021