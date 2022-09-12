Skip to main content

Golf Equipment Legend Barney Adams Shares Stories and a New Venture

The man who revolutionized fairway woods has a few more innovations to discuss with Gary and Kathy.

Golf equipment legend Barney Adams, the man who created the Tight Lies fairway woods, joins the co-hosts. Barney talks about his new venture, BGT—Breakthrough Golf Technology—and how BGT has been successful with its high-tech putter shafts and why they work. He also explains BGT's newest idea, high-tech wedge shafts that are more than twice as stiff as conventional shafts. Also, the group discusses LIV Golf and its effect on the PGA Tour.

Hit the play button above to watch the hosts reboot their old golf show from the 1990s, and look for more from The Golf Show 2.0 coming soon. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
barney adamsThe Golf Show 2.0

golf show logo
Podcasts

Golf Equipment Legend Barney Adams Shares Stories and a New Venture

By Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle
Top English golfers (clockwise from top left) Ian Poulter, Nick Faldo, Laura Davies and Tony Jacklin.
News

Nick Faldo, Ian Poulter, Laura Davies and a King: Ranking Golf's Best From England

By Gary Van Sickle
The Ranking
Dustin Johnson is pictured with the winner's trophy from the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside Boston.
News

Here Is the Full Field for This Week's LIV Golf Tournament in Chicago

By Morning Read Staff
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

CBS' Frank Nobilo Visits to Discuss the Top Golf Stories of 2022

By Ann Liguori
Padraig Harrington is pictured at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

On a Surreal and Somber Sunday in St. Louis, Padraig Harrington Prevails

By Dan O'Neill
Commentary
The Weekly Read logo is atop a photo from the 2015 Frys.com Open at Silverado Country Club in Napa, California.
News

Ready for Another PGA Tour Season? Thankfully, This Is the Final September Start

By Bob Harig
Weekly Read
Jennifer Kupcho (center) jumps in to Poppies Pond with her husband Jay Monahan (right) and her caddie David Eller after winning the Chevron Championship.
News

The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff
Ally Ewing is pictured in the final round of the 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship.
News

Late Birdie Streak Powers Ally Ewing to Victory in LPGA's Return to Cincinnati

By Associated Press
Shane Lowry is pictured during the final round of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship.
News

Shane Lowry Wins BMW PGA as Rory McIlroy's Late Rally Comes Up Short

By Associated Press