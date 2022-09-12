Golf Equipment Legend Barney Adams Shares Stories and a New Venture

The man who revolutionized fairway woods has a few more innovations to discuss with Gary and Kathy.

Golf equipment legend Barney Adams, the man who created the Tight Lies fairway woods, joins the co-hosts. Barney talks about his new venture, BGT—Breakthrough Golf Technology—and how BGT has been successful with its high-tech putter shafts and why they work. He also explains BGT's newest idea, high-tech wedge shafts that are more than twice as stiff as conventional shafts. Also, the group discusses LIV Golf and its effect on the PGA Tour.

Hit the play button above to watch the hosts reboot their old golf show from the 1990s, and look for more from The Golf Show 2.0 coming soon.