August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Golf Talk America Breaks Down the Wild Wyndham Finish

Hosts Frank Bassett and Timm Matthews discuss Kevin Kisner’s win and how Adam Scott could miss that 4-footer.
Author:
and
Golf Talk America

Earl Forcey, host of PGA TOUR Radio, joins hosts Timm Matthews and Frank Bassett to discuss Kevin Kisner’s win at the Wyndham in a tour-record six-man playoff and how in the world Adam Scott could miss a 4-footer.

Will the PGA Tour playoffs produce a champion the likes of Jordan Spieth or Louis Oosthuizen, or will the winner come from down the ranks?

Tags
terms:
Golf Talk AmericaKevin Kisner

Beyond the Clubhouse
Podcasts

Putting Tips From Denny McCarthy, One of the PGA Tour's Best Putters

Golf Talk America
Podcasts

Golf Talk America Breaks Down the Wild Wyndham Finish

matthew-wolff-2020-us-open
News

Matthew Wolff Quietly Picked Up a $1 Million Bonus Last Week

tiger-woods-scotty-cameron-backup-putter
News

Tiger Woods' Backup Putter is the 'Golden Grail' of Golf Collectibles and It's For Sale

kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

Gaming-Golf-Northern-Trust
News

Best Bets, Sleeper Picks For Northern Trust's Powerhouse Field

Under The Strap
News

Listen: Caddie Terry Walker Opens Up About Overcoming Abuse as a Child

Course of Life
Podcasts

The 2021 PGA Tour Season Was the Year of the Playoff

justin-thomas-2019-tour-championship
News

Five Sure-Fire Ways to Fix the FedEx Cup, the 'Most Flawed' Playoffs in Sports