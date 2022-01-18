Listen: Harold Varner III Is a New Dad and Dealing Out Some Great Golf Takes

Skip to main content
Harold Varner III Is a New Dad and Dealing Out Some Great Takes

Harold Varner joins 'Beyond the Clubhouse' and talks about being a first-time dad, giving back to youth golf, and how much he wants to get his first win on Tour.

Click the play button above to hear PGA Tour pro Harold Varner III join host Garrett Johnston for his honest takes on golf and life on the PGA Tour.

Some highlights from this episode:

  • Varner just became a father for the first time in October when his son Liam was born. He shares with Garrett what life has been like since then. Varner is amazed by how quickly as a parent you become in tune to your child's needs and do things for them without a second thought
  • Varner makes it clear how winning on the PGA Tour is his No. 1 goal. "I haven't done it. I'm sure every interview this year will be 'Are you ready to win?' and I'll answer that professionally, but deep down inside I'll be like, 'no sh-- I'm ready to win, bro!' 

  • The seventh-year Tour pro also gets into how he views his role as an African-American on the PGA Tour and how he wants to inspire not just Black kids, but kids of all colors with his play. "At the end of the day, the scoreboard doesn't read color, it reads numbers," Varner said.
  • His passion to give kids opportunities to play golf and the impact his HV3 Foundation has
  • His experience playing in the final group with Brooks Koepka on the Sunday of the 2019 PGA Championship.
