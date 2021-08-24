August 24, 2021
Hear PGA Tour Caddie Scott Marino Do His Spot-On Impersonations

In this ‘Under the Strap’ podcast, John Rathouz welcomes longtime PGA Tour caddie Scott Marino, who does some incredible impressions of PGA Tour players and caddies.
Under The Strap

In this ‘Under the Strap’ podcast, John Rathouz welcomes longtime PGA Tour caddie Scott Marino and Caves Valley caddie Will Shriver. Marino does some incredible impersonations of PGA Tour players — the caddie version of Conor Moore, if you will. In the second half of the pod, Rathouz chats with Shriver about Caves Valley, host to this week’s BMW Championship, the second leg of the PGA Tour Playoffs for the FedExCup.

Golf PodcastUnder The Strap Podcast

