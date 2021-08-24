Hear PGA Tour Caddie Scott Marino Do His Spot-On Impersonations

In this ‘Under the Strap’ podcast, John Rathouz welcomes longtime PGA Tour caddie Scott Marino and Caves Valley caddie Will Shriver. Marino does some incredible impersonations of PGA Tour players — the caddie version of Conor Moore, if you will. In the second half of the pod, Rathouz chats with Shriver about Caves Valley, host to this week’s BMW Championship, the second leg of the PGA Tour Playoffs for the FedExCup.