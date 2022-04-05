Skip to main content

How a Masters Patron Can Maximize One Day at a Practice Round

In a new episode, one host is set for his day at Augusta, and the guys break down how to max it out.

In this episode, J.J. Spaun punched a Masters ticket, and on the Korn Ferry Tour, host Michael Russell was there for T.J. Vogel's first win on Tour. He shares some stories from behind the scenes.

And of course the hosts are on to the Masters Tournament. All eyes are on Augusta as Tiger Woods makes a potential comeback (this episode was recorded before Woods announced that he intends to play), and Lauzon and Russell look at the field and who may have the best chance to don a green jacket.

Alex plans to attend the practice rounds on Tuesday, and he shares his plan.

In the Tuned In segment, Michael has returned to the comfort of some funny TV doctors, while Alex remembers what it was like to dream of turning pro thanks to his new series.

This week's guest is Fred Evanko, founder of Links Drinks, transfusion cocktails in a can for the course. Evanko chats with Alex about how he fell in love with the popular course cocktail, the company's plans for expansion, and the heartbreaking story behind the company.

In #AlwaysEndWithFood, Michael shares his new challah buns, while Alex contemplates how much food he'll be eating at Augusta.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

2022 Masters

Course of Life
Podcasts

By Michael Russell and Alex Lauzon40 seconds ago
