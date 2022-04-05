Tiger Woods Ready for Masters: 'As of Right Now, I Feel Like I Am Going to Play'

The five-time champion told the media on Tuesday that he feels healthy enough to tee it up on Thursday at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods said he's ready to go on Thursday at the Masters. Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods made it official Tuesday, saying he will compete in the 2022 Masters that begins Thursday at Augusta National.

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," Woods said.

Woods, the five-time winner of the event whose status for the tournament was in serious doubt as recently as 10 days ago, said Sunday that playing in the tournament would be a “game-time decision’’ as he continued preparations.

But he took away the suspense by saying he will be on the first tee when the 86th Masters begins.

This will be his 24th appearance in the tournament and first since November 2020 when he tied for 38th in a fan-free event held in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During that round, Woods made his-worst ever score on any Augusta hole when he took a 10 on the par-3 12th hole. But he rebounded to birdie five of the final six and shoot 76. It was his last official event due to a serious car accident on Feb. 23, 2021.

Woods suffered multiple injuries to his right left, ankle and foot and required several surgeries and a lengthy rehabilitation process. In his rare public comments since, the 15-time major champion has maintained that his recovery was going slower than he wished and that he never expected to be able to play anything resembling a full schedule again.

But Woods made a trip to Augusta National on March 29 and played the course with his son, Charlie, and fellow PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas, completing all 18 holes. That suggested he was going to make an attempt to play the Masters, his first official tournament in 17 months.

Woods arrived on Sunday and played the back nine, then before a huge crowd of spectators, played the first nine on Monday along with Thomas and Fred Couples, 62, the 1992 Masters champion who is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his lone major victory.

Couples for years has dealt with his own health issues, specifically his back, and has not played a competitive round in 2022. He decided to give the Masters a try and said he was thrilled when Woods called him to set up the practice round.

“This guy … he’s just unreal,’’ Couples said after they played on Monday. “If he can not over do it – and that’s the problem. But if he just doesn’t get too amped up, which is easier said than done.’’

Woods was dealing with back issues prior to his car crash 14 months ago but is said to be swinging the club nicely. Couples said Woods’ game looked “phenomenal.’’

And while he does not walk with a limp, it is clear that Woods favors his right foot, especially when navigating hills both up and down. That has long been viewed as the issue as he attempts to play competitive golf.

‘I don’t know the right words,’’ Couples said. “It’s not shocking because he’s the greatest player to ever play. You give him a couple of minutes, you give him a couple of good legs and he swings like this ... but now comes the hard part of it, and I’m not a guy who is going to guesstimate on that. I watched it (Monday), he looked phenomenal.’’



