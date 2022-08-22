Skip to main content

How Else Could the FedEx Cup Be Decided? The Hosts Have Ideas

The PGA Tour's prestigious Tour Championship has a staggered-scoreboard start, but Kathy and Gary wonder if there's a better way.

The co-hosts analyze the Tour Championship's unique staggered start and offer an alternative; review the best FedEx Cup finishes over the event's 15-year history; speculate about the seven players rumored to be defecting to LIV Golf as soon as the FedEx Cup ends; and make predictions and give betting advice for the Tour Championship.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

