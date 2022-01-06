Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search

'In the Grill Room' Feels the Aloha Spirit

Join co-hosts Bob & Jay for an in-depth preview of the winners-only Tournament of Champions and hear why a visit to Maui is even better when the PGA Tour is in town.

Click the play button above to go In the Grill Room with Bob & Jay and take an in-depth look at the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions and hear why a visit to Maui is even better when the PGA Tour is in town.

As a bonus, Bob offers a sneak peak at "Wish you were with me when," a new segment for 2022 reliving great experiences from the world of professional golf.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Grill Room Golf Show Podcast with Bob and Jay
Podcasts

'In the Grill Room' Feels the Aloha Spirit

38 seconds ago
Under The Strap
News

Listen: How Tim and Phil Mickelson Will Get Ready for Kapalua

14 minutes ago
The Annenberg estate.
News

The Stories Behind Golf's Ultimate Indulgence: A Private Course In Your Backyard

1 hour ago
viktor-hovland-broken-club
News

Viktor Hovland's Clubs Arrived in Maui, But They Didn't Make it Unscathed

4 hours ago
413167-TM22IRN_TA203_Stealth_1172_v1 (1)-8eeab7-original-1640811590
News

First Look: TaylorMade's Stealth Irons, Fairways, Hybrids

5 hours ago
PayntrSevenCanyons
News

How Payntr Golf Shoes Were Built From the Ground Up

6 hours ago
Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm at the 2021 Memorial Tournament.
News

Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay are Rested and Ready for Kapalua

Jan 5, 2022
Cameron Champ won the 2021 3M Classic.
News

Cameron Champ Out of Tournament of Champions With Positive COVID-19 Test

Jan 5, 2022
Xander
News

Odds, Best Bets for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua

Jan 5, 2022