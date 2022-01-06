'In the Grill Room' Feels the Aloha Spirit

Join co-hosts Bob & Jay for an in-depth preview of the winners-only Tournament of Champions and hear why a visit to Maui is even better when the PGA Tour is in town.

Click the play button above to go In the Grill Room with Bob & Jay and take an in-depth look at the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions and hear why a visit to Maui is even better when the PGA Tour is in town.

As a bonus, Bob offers a sneak peak at "Wish you were with me when," a new segment for 2022 reliving great experiences from the world of professional golf.