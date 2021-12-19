Publish date:
In The Grill Room Talks Tiger's Return to Golf and Welcomes Dottie Pepper
Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr. break down Tiger Woods' appearance in the PNC Championship and talk to major champion, broadcaster and author Dottie Pepper.
Click the play button above to go In the Grill Room with Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr. Here are some highlights from this week's podcast:
- Tiger says he is just a dad as he returns to competition in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie.
- In a feature interview, Dottie Pepper shares her journey from being a youngster obsessed with learning the game to a two-time major champion in her new book, Letters to a Future Champion — My Time with Mr. George Pulver.