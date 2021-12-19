Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
In The Grill Room Talks Tiger's Return to Golf and Welcomes Dottie Pepper

Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr. break down Tiger Woods' appearance in the PNC Championship and talk to major champion, broadcaster and author Dottie Pepper.
Author:

Click the play button above to go In the Grill Room with Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr. Here are some highlights from this week's podcast:

  • Tiger says he is just a dad as he returns to competition in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie. 

