Skip to main content

Listen: Phil Mickelson Biographer Alan Shipnuck on the Many Sides of Phil

The veteran golf journalist chats with Ann Liguori, sharing more details about his "Phil" biography and the comments that led to Mickelson's current exile.

Host Ann Liguori goes in-depth with Alan Shipnuck, author of "PHIL: The Rip-Roaring (Unauthorized) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar," discussing the multi-faceted personalities of Phil Mickelson, the fallout from his controversial comments, if Alan ever considered not publishing Phil's most damaging comments and much more.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
Ann LiguoriPhil Mickelsonalan shipnuck

ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

Listen: Phil Mickelson Biographer Alan Shipnuck on the Many Sides of Phil

By Ann Liguori15 seconds ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Listen: When Cary Cozby Speaks, Tiger Woods Listens

By Jay Delsing34 minutes ago
K.H. Lee is pictured with the winner's trophy at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.
News

K.H. Lee Defends Title at Birdie-Filled AT&T Byron Nelson With Sunday 63

By Associated Press12 hours ago
Phil Mickelson is pictured with Bob Harig's Weekly Read feature.
News

Phil Mickelson's Exile Now Includes the PGA, Where a Year Ago He was Golf's Hero

By Bob Harig13 hours ago
Weekly Read
Steve Stricker
News

Steve Stricker Completes Wire-to-Wire Major Triumph at Regions Tradition

By Associated Press13 hours ago
Jennifer Kupcho (center) jumps in to Poppies Pond with her husband Jay Monahan (right) and her caddie David Eller after winning the Chevron Championship.
News

The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff14 hours ago
Tiger Woods is pictured at Southern Hills Country Club on May 15, 2022.
News

Tiger Woods Arrives at Southern Hills for PGA Championship Week

By Bob Harig14 hours ago
Minjee Lee is pictured at Rancho Mirage in April 2022.
News

Minjee Lee Sees Consistency Finally Pay Off at LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup

By Associated Press14 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff14 hours ago