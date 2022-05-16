Listen: Phil Mickelson Biographer Alan Shipnuck on the Many Sides of Phil

The veteran golf journalist chats with Ann Liguori, sharing more details about his "Phil" biography and the comments that led to Mickelson's current exile.

Host Ann Liguori goes in-depth with Alan Shipnuck, author of "PHIL: The Rip-Roaring (Unauthorized) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar," discussing the multi-faceted personalities of Phil Mickelson, the fallout from his controversial comments, if Alan ever considered not publishing Phil's most damaging comments and much more.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.