Listen: Sir Nick Faldo Previews the 2022 Golf Season

Six-time major winner and CBS Sports' Lead Golf Analyst Nick Faldo preview 2022 in golf and look ahead to the Masters and The Open at St. Andrews in the summer in a fun interview with Garrett Johnston on "Beyond the Clubhouse."

Sir Nick reminisces about a favorite Augusta moment when he arrived later than usual on Sunday to Augusta before his epic win over Greg Norman in 1996 because he was "watching Nascar" at his rental home. Faldo also shares classic anecdotes about his three Open Championship wins over the 80s and 90s and who the course may favor this year when it hosts the 150th Open. Lastly, Faldo explains how Team Europe can get back in the mix again at the Ryder Cup.

Faldo tells the story of his final Open Championship in 2015 when he cut his finger on a deer antler while changing in the house he was staying in. The former champ was at the hospital in St. Andrews before his second round in his sweatpants treating his hand when he saw on TV his new tee time due to the heavy winds. He needed to hustle and figure out if he felt good enough to play. It was a "mad drama" and "nothing worked" in his swing in the lead-up. So Faldo had to go outside the playbook. "For medicinal purposes I had a very large whiskey before we ran to the first tee and it worked, I shot 71," Faldo laughed.