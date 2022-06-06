Skip to main content

Making Good Better, Ascension Lifts Up PGA Tour Champions Stop

Nick Ragone, Ascension executive vice president, discusses how the Ascension Charity Classic continues to build on its successful foundation.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Nick Ragone, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Ascension, the driving force behind the PGA Tour Champions' Ascension Charity Classic, joins the podcast to discuss the event's overwhelmingly successful debut and exciting new additions for its second year.  

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

