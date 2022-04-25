Skip to main content

Listen: Mesquite Golf is Worth a Look (Especially From a Helicopter)

Get to know this Nevada golf destination, not far from the Vegas Strip.

In the first episode of a new partnership between Morning Read and the 19th Hole Podcast, host Michael Williams takes a ride out West to discover the joys of golf in Mesquite, Nevada. Located just outside Las Vegas, Mesquite delivers a great experience and exception value just minutes from The Strip...especially by helicopter! Joining Williams are guests Christian Adderson of Mesquite Golf and Bryan Kroten of Maverick Helicopters.

Hit the play button above to listen and look for more episodes of the 19th Hole coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

