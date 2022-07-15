Listen: Previewing the Historic 150th British Open, and Jack Nicklaus' Moving Ceremony

Bob and Jay are excited for the start of the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, with legends of the game playing a prominent role.

As The 150th British Open gets under way, Tiger Woods shares his thoughts on this occasion, Bob describes the incredible ceremony honoring Jack Nicklaus as he is now an Honorary Citizen of St. Andrews, then Bob & Jay preview the possible contenders in this historic 150th Open.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.