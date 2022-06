'In the Grill Room' returns just in time for the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club, where Rory McIlroy is coming in hot.

There are only four major championships per year and this is No. 3. Bob and Jay preview the 122nd U.S. Open, wrap up Rory McIlroy's victory in the RBC Canadian Open and share news from the USGA.

