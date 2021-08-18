Putting Tips From Denny McCarthy, One of the PGA Tour's Best Putters

PGA Tour flatstick maestro Denny McCarthy stops by Beyond the Clubhouse this week to give a few tips and tell the epic story of the first time he played golf with Tiger.

Fourth-year PGA Tour pro Denny McCarthy joins Beyond the Clubhouse this week to share some putting tips and tell the epic story of the first time he played golf with Tiger Woods. McCarthy has ranked first in strokes gained (putting) the last two years.

McCarthy wasn’t feeling like playing golf but got invited by Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler to play their afternoon round. It happened to be with Tiger. McCarthy caught fire and shot 8-under through thirteen in front of the reigning Masters champ (April 2020).

McCarthy also needs a big week in the PGA Tour’s Playoffs this week at Liberty National, so he explains how aggressive he plans to be as a chaser this week. Lastly, as a senior in high school, McCarthy tells a funny story of the first time he drove up from Maryland to play Bethpage Black. He and six other friends barbecued and threw the football around in the parking lot the night before their dawn rounds on July 4. The group then slept in their cars, some in trunks, others on the top of the car, before their unforgettable rounds.

