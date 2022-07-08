Reviewing the Wire-to-Wire John Deere Winner, and an Eye On St. Andrews

The guys 'In the Grill Room' would love to be in St. Andrews, but they'll settle for some discussion and picks for the historic 150th British Open.

J.T. Poston punched his ticket to the 150th British Open with a wire-to-wire win at the John Deere Classic. Bob & Jay discuss his victory, update this week's golf news and talk a little Open Championship before making their picks to win.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.