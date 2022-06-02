Skip to main content

Sam Burns Delivers Drama at Colonial, and Still Much to Learn about LIV Golf

Bob and Jay look back and ahead at this strong point on the PGA Tour calendar, and dissect the big news with the LIV Golf field.

Sam Burns snatched away victory on the first playoff hole at the Charles Schwab Challenge in dramatic style. Bob and Jay recap the Fort Worth event and preview the Memorial Tournament. The LIV Golf opener is here and there are named competitors but still lots of details to be disclosed ... meanwhile, Bob and Jay share their thoughts.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Grill Room Golf Show Podcast with Bob and Jay
Podcasts

Listen: Sam Burns Delivers Drama at Colonial, and Still Much to Learn about LIV Golf

By Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr.52 seconds ago
Kelly Okun, Reagan Chastain, Sara Valentine and Epson Tour and LPGA pro Gina Kim compete in the Inova Mission Inn pro-am in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
News

Nine-Year-Old Stars in Epson Tour Pro-Am, Inspired to Turn Pro By Winner

By Kelly Okun2 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers watches a drive at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
News

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady Win In An Incarnation of 'The Match' That Finally Worked

By John Hawkins14 hours ago
Cole Hammer, a player for the University of Texas, lines up a putt at the 2021 U.S. Open.
News

Texas Defeats Arizona State for Fourth NCAA Championship

By Associated Press14 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: Reacting to the Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Field Announcement

By Michael Russell and Alex Lauzon15 hours ago
Darren Clarke watches a shot in 2021.
News

Darren Clarke Says He Rejected LIV Golf Broadcast Job After PGA Tour Champions Threatened Disciplinary Action

By Alex Miceli16 hours ago
bartbryant
News

Three-time PGA Tour Winner Bart Bryant, 59, Killed in Accident

By Associated Press16 hours ago
Hudson Swafford hits out of bunker at the 2022 Masters.
News

Matt Jones, Hudson Swafford Say They Were Enticed By Schedule, Team Format of LIV Golf

By Alex Miceli19 hours ago
Michelle Wie watches a drive at the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
News

Stepping Away at 32, Michelle Wie West Takes Pride in Her Resiliency

By David Droschak23 hours ago