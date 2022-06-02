Listen: Sam Burns Delivers Drama at Colonial, and Still Much to Learn about LIV Golf

Bob and Jay look back and ahead at this strong point on the PGA Tour calendar, and dissect the big news with the LIV Golf field.

Sam Burns snatched away victory on the first playoff hole at the Charles Schwab Challenge in dramatic style. Bob and Jay recap the Fort Worth event and preview the Memorial Tournament. The LIV Golf opener is here and there are named competitors but still lots of details to be disclosed ... meanwhile, Bob and Jay share their thoughts.

