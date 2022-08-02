Talking About Tony Finau's Success and a Wyndham Championship Preview

The PGA Tour moves to its last event before the playoffs, and Bob and Jay discuss the man who will come into the postseason red-hot.

Tony Finau achieved one of his goals by winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic--to win multiple times on the PGA Tour in one season. Bob and Jay discuss all aspects of Tony's success before previewing the Wyndham Championship and FedEx Cup standings.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.