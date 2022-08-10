Listen: Talking to John Simpson, on Saving Veterans' Lives Through Golf

Simpson's On Course Foundation helps those who have bravely served, and his upcoming 10th Simpson Cup will further that mission.

Bob and Kelly welcome John Simpson, whose dedication to helping veterans through golf takes center stage later this month during the 10th Simpson Cup at Baltusrol Golf Club. Simpson's deeper impact on the lives of those who bravely serve is found everyday through his On Course Foundation.

