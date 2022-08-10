Skip to main content

Talking to John Simpson, on Saving Veterans' Lives Through Golf

Simpson's On Course Foundation helps those who have bravely served, and his upcoming 10th Simpson Cup will further that mission.

Bob and Kelly welcome John Simpson, whose dedication to helping veterans through golf takes center stage later this month during the 10th Simpson Cup at Baltusrol Golf Club. Simpson's deeper impact on the lives of those who bravely serve is found everyday through his On Course Foundation.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Musings on Sports podcast logo
Podcasts

Listen: Talking to John Simpson, on Saving Veterans' Lives Through Golf

By Bob Bubka and Kelly Elbin33 seconds ago
TheGolfShow2Pt0 Logo 1100x615jpg
Podcasts

Listen: Veteran Golf Scribe Dave Shedloski Joins to Talk LIV Golf and More

By Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle29 minutes ago
Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford are pictured in a split image.
News

Judge Denies LIV Golf Players' Request to Compete in PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs

By Bob Harig15 hours ago
Gaming-Golf-Memphis
News

A 55-1 Long Shot is a Sneaky Bet This Week at St. Jude Championship

By Jeff Ritter, Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad15 hours ago
Cameron Smith is pictured during the second round of the 2022 British Open.
News

Report: British Open Champion Cameron Smith Heading to LIV Golf

By Bob Harig15 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Reviewing Young Tom Kim, LIV Golf in Court and the Women's British Open Playoff

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell16 hours ago
Rickie Fowler takes a club from caddie Joe Skovron at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
News

Rickie Fowler Splits With Longtime Caddie on Eve of FedEx Cup Playoffs

By John Schwarb17 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler watches a shot on Friday at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff19 hours ago
Tyrrell Hatton is pictured at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Gambling

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Southwind

By Daniel Wooters20 hours ago