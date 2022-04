The Grill Room guys are back, just in time for the most anticipated event of the year.

It's Masters time and the excitement level is off the charts this year. Bob & Jay are back "In the Grill Room" and discuss all aspects after congratulating J.J. Spaun for his first win on the PGA Tour. Hear what Spaun, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have to say in their own words.