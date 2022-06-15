Listen: 'The Open Doctor' Is In the House, Talking About The Country Club

Rees Jones visits 'Musings on Sports' to talk about the site of the 122nd U.S. Open.

With the 122nd U.S. Open this week at The Country Club outside of Boston, who better to talk about the great layout than Rees Jones, the man who restored the course in advance of the 1988 U.S. Open. He's known as "The Open Doctor," and after you hear Rees, you'll know why, and how he delivers on golf's major stages.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more Musings on Sports coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.