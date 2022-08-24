Versatile Mike Tirico Has No Shortage of Opinions

The voice of NBC Sports, who has called a range of events from Notre Dame football and the Olympics to the Indy 500 and Kentucky Derby, talks golf with host Jay Delsing.

As well-rounded a broadcaster as Mike Tirico is, he's a comfortable presence in the tower at golf's premier events. Tirico joins the "Golf with Jay Delsing" host to talk about Tiger Woods, the British Open and offer a strong take on LIV Golf — and whether it’s good or bad for golf.

