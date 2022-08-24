Skip to main content

Versatile Mike Tirico Has No Shortage of Opinions

The voice of NBC Sports, who has called a range of events from Notre Dame football and the Olympics to the Indy 500 and Kentucky Derby, talks golf with host Jay Delsing.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

As well-rounded a broadcaster as Mike Tirico is, he's a comfortable presence in the tower at golf's premier events. Tirico joins the "Golf with Jay Delsing" host to talk about Tiger Woods, the British Open and offer a strong take on LIV Golf — and whether it’s good or bad for golf.

For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
Mike Tirico

Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Versatile Mike Tirico Has No Shortage of Opinions

By Jay Delsing
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup trophy is shown at the Tour Championship.
News

TV Times: How to Watch the Tour Championship and Other Pro Golf Tours

By Associated Press
Talor Gooch acknowledges the crowd in 2022.
News

'I Played Well Enough To Get There': Talor Gooch Is Inside the Top 30, But Not at the Tour Championship

By Bob Harig
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are pictured at The Match in 2018.
News

PGA Tour Should Remember Its Roots and Reject Players' Idea of Limited-Field Events

By Gary Van Sickle
Commentary
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Patrick Cantlay Gets in Position for a Repeat, and the GHS's Jim Jeselnick Visits

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell
Xander Schauffele is pictured in the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.
Gambling

2022 Tour Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for East Lake Golf Club

By Daniel Wooters
Gambling
Will Zalatoris is pictured in the final round at the 2022 U.S. Open.
News

Will Zalatoris Withdraws from Tour Championship, Will Also Miss Presidents Cup

By Bob Harig
Tom Weiskopf on the cover of Sports Illustrated after winning the 1973 British Open.
News

Tortured Yet Brilliant, Tom Weiskopf Found Peace in the Second Act of His Life

By John Hawkins
Media Buffet
Scottie-Scheffler
News

2022 Tour Championship: Full Field, Final FedEx Cup Payouts

By Morning Read Staff