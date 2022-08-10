Listen: Veteran Golf Scribe Dave Shedloski Joins to Talk LIV Golf and More

Skip to main content

Veteran Golf Scribe Dave Shedloski Joins to Talk LIV Golf and More

The Golf Digest writer goes way back with the hosts, and has plenty to talk about with the upstart tour and its quest for legitimacy.

The co-hosts join guest Dave Shedloski of Golf Digest to analyze whether LIV Golf has a shot at getting world ranking points, and other LIV talk. Also, Shedloski takes Van Cynical's Big Quiz; Senior Moment; and quotes of the week in Talk Is Cheap And So Are We.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

