Visit Scotland's CEO Discusses Exciting Summer 2022 Golf Schedule

Most golf fans are aware that the 150th British Open is headed to St. Andrews in July. Visit Scotland's CEO Malcolm Roughead shares the anticipation he and his countrymen and women are feeling on the latest "Beyond the Clubhouse."

"It's unprecedented that we've had so many amazing championships in one calendar year, just one after the other," Roughead said.

And the number of ticket applications for this summer's special Open was also unprecedented.

"There was close to 1.5 million applications for tickets and that's because it's such a special event," Roughead said. "That is really sort of the jewel in the crown this year and we're looking forward to what's going to be a wonderful field and a great occasion."

Roughead also shares what makes St. Andrews' courses and town unique.

"There are many golfing towns around the world that are great to visit, but St. Andrews has a sense of its own. It has its own atmosphere around it. I've seen many a grown man shed a tear on the first hole. And I have been one of them," Roughead said.

Looking ahead to the Senior Open, Gleneagles will be familiar to many golf fans on TV.

"Many people will know Gleneagles from the Ryder Cup (2014) and the Solheim Cup (2019), it's one of the fantastic courses up there as well. We're looking forward to a strong field in the Senior Open," Roughead said.

In 2019 one of golf's oldest clubs, Muirfield, opened up membership to women after 275 years. So this year's AIG Women's Open serves particular significance being hosted on that course for the first time.

"That's one of the great championship courses," Roughead said. "It sends a signal that the women's game is being taken seriously. It's great that the ladies will be able to play these great courses.

Then Scotland's version of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Alfred Dunhill Links, seeks to thrill crowds yet again.

"The Alfred Dunhill Links is always serious golf but it obviously brings in a host of celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson. These (celebrities) are great characters that wander freely around the town and enjoy having a pint with the locals and swapping war stories on how they fared on the fairways," Roughead said.

"From our perspective what it does is reinforce our positioning as Scotland, the Home of Golf. Obviously the reach and coverage of those events is huge. It also demonstrates that golf is a progressive sport as well. It has a rich tradition and history in Scotland. It's part of our fabric of what life is, but it's also a major economic driver for the country and drives up participation as well. And we do a lot of work trying to get young kids, not necessarily from privileged backgrounds and make the game more inclusive. So it really is a sport for everyone."

