Skip to main content

Visiting With One of Milwaukee's Best to Talk LIV Golf, Plus Bill Russell and More

The Golf Show 2.0 returns with special guest Chuck Garbedian for a wide-ranging golf discussion and some predictions.

Co-hosts Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle welcome award-winning Milwaukee radio show host Chuck Garbedian for a rousing look at the pros and cons of LIV Golf. Then Chuck takes on The Big Quiz (the toughest test in golf), John Garrity contributes a Bill Russell memory and the co-hosts and guest finish with "I Predict," featuring forecasts of assorted kind and reliability.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
Golf Show 2.0

Bryson DeChambeau is pictured in a practice round at the LIV Golf Invitational event in Portland, Oregon.
Podcasts

Visiting With One of Milwaukee's Best to Talk LIV Golf, Plus Bill Russell and More

By Gary Van Sickle and Kathy Bissell19 seconds ago
Henley
Gambling

2022 Wyndham Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Sedgefield Country Club

By Daniel Wooters56 minutes ago
kevin-kisner-2021-wyndham-championship
News

2022 Wyndham Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff3 hours ago
NBC Sports on-course analyst John Wood is pictured in 2021 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
News

John Wood, Golf's Best On-Course TV Analyst, Has His Eyes Wide Open

By John Hawkins4 hours ago
Media Buffet
Patrick-Reed
News

While LIV Golf Is Off, Patrick Reed Will Continue Globetrotting on Asian Tour

By Bob Harig5 hours ago
The Ventus family of shafts
Gear

Fast-Rising Ventus Shafts Get Straight to the Point

By Andy Brumer6 hours ago
Big Cedar Lodge, Mountain Top Golf Course
Where to Golf Next

Ultimate Golf Photo Tour: Branson Golf

By Morning Read Staff6 hours ago
The 18th hole at Caledonia
Where to Golf Next

Grand Strand Golf Experiencing a Grand Resurgence

By David Droschak7 hours ago
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
News

Listen: Padraig Harrington Disappointed in Henrik Stenson's LIV Golf Decision

By Ann Liguori7 hours ago