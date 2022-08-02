Visiting With One of Milwaukee's Best to Talk LIV Golf, Plus Bill Russell and More
The Golf Show 2.0 returns with special guest Chuck Garbedian for a wide-ranging golf discussion and some predictions.
Co-hosts Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle welcome award-winning Milwaukee radio show host Chuck Garbedian for a rousing look at the pros and cons of LIV Golf. Then Chuck takes on The Big Quiz (the toughest test in golf), John Garrity contributes a Bill Russell memory and the co-hosts and guest finish with "I Predict," featuring forecasts of assorted kind and reliability.
To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.
