Listen: What It Was Like During the Early Days of the Golf Channel

What It Was Like During the Early Days of the Golf Channel

Timm Matthews and Frank Bassett welcome Brian Hammons, one of the first on-air personalities for The Golf Channel.

Click the play button above to hear Timm Matthews and Frank Bassett welcome Brian Hammons, one of the first on-air personalities for The Golf Channel.

Hammons talks about the early days on the set and the crazy events experienced when on site covering tournaments, especially the Masters. He also breaks down his movie debut in Tin Cup and how Kevin Costner and Don Johnson were totally different people.

