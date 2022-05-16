Listen: When Cary Cozby Speaks, Tiger Woods Listens

The name Cary Cozby was not as recognizable as it was after four-time PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods made a recent scouting trip to Southern Hills Country Hill. Cozby, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, club's director of golf served as Woods' personal guide around the course.

But there is more to the longtime club professional than being in the news cycle for a few weeks. Cozby joins host Jay Delsing to discuss his passion for the game of golf, for how to grow the game, and for how to live life, in general.

