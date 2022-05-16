Listen: When Cary Cozby Speaks, Tiger Woods Listens

Skip to main content

When Cary Cozby Speaks, Tiger Woods Listens

Southern Hills Country Club's director of golf personally showed Woods the course's nuances during the 15-time major champion's recent PGA Championship recon trip.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

The name Cary Cozby was not as recognizable as it was after four-time PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods made a recent scouting trip to Southern Hills Country Hill. Cozby, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, club's director of golf served as Woods' personal guide around the course.

But there is more to the longtime club professional than being in the news cycle for a few weeks. Cozby joins host Jay Delsing to discuss his passion for the game of golf, for how to grow the game, and for how to live life, in general.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Tags
terms:
Cary Cozby2022 PGA Championship

