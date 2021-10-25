Why Earning Trust is Key in Medicine (and Most Any Field)

In this new episode of the Magnifying Excellence podcast, Dr. Gerald E. Harmon, president of the American Medical Association, discusses the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of the vaccines, and his own career in the military.

"One of the things I've learned with excellence is that my patients can trust me," Harmon says. "They can trust their provider, the healthcare provider, whether it's me as a physician, whether it's someone coming in and taking their vital signs.

"I've given interviews and people have said, 'What's the most important thing you've learned in medicine?' And, 'What's the most valuable thing you've taken away?' I think the most valuable thing I would take away is that people have trusted me. I've earned a patient's trust."



