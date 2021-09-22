Why the Ryder Cup Origin Story Might be Wrong

Host Ann Liguori welcomes author Martin Davis to talk everything Ryder Cup, including how the event dates to 1926, not the more commonly believed 1927.

Martin Davis talks about his new coffee table book, 'The Ryder Cup, Golf's Greatest Event, A Complete History,' about the origin of the Ryder Cup, correcting the year the Ryder Cup started, as the extensive research he gathered proves that the Ryder Cup started in 1926, not 1927; the top Ryder Cup teams; what makes the biennial event so special and much more.

