September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Why the Ryder Cup Origin Story Might be Wrong

Host Ann Liguori welcomes author Martin Davis to talk everything Ryder Cup, including how the event dates to 1926, not the more commonly believed 1927.
Author:

Martin Davis talks about his new coffee table book, 'The Ryder Cup, Golf's Greatest Event, A Complete History,' about the origin of the Ryder Cup, correcting the year the Ryder Cup started, as the extensive research he gathered proves that the Ryder Cup started in 1926, not 1927; the top Ryder Cup teams; what makes the biennial event so special and much more.

Tags
terms:
Ryder CupRyder Cup History

Ann Liguori Podcast
Ann Liguori

Why the Ryder Cup Origin Story Might be Wrong

Rory McIlroy and his teammates wear cheeseheads Wednesday at Whistling Straits during the 43rd Ryder Cup.
News

The Europeans' Packers Ploy Was Pure Genius

Gaming-Golf-Article
News

U.S. or Europe? Hosts Disagree on Who Will Win Ryder Cup, and That's An Opportunity to Cash In

Rory McIlroy and his teammates wear cheeseheads Wednesday at Whistling Straits during the 43rd Ryder Cup.
News

Live Updates from Whistling Straits

The European Team with its cheeseheads at Whistling Straits.
News

The European Team Wore Cheeseheads on the First Tee at Whistling Straits

The 18th hole at Pebble Beach.
News

Golf Should Look Outside the Game for Worthy Charities as the Signs are Everywhere We Need It

from-the-inbox-logo
News

2021 Ryder Cup Predictions and More Letters from Morning Read Readers

hideki-matsuyama-dustin-johnson-2021-masters
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

Captain Paul Azinger (right) celebrates the American Ryder Cup victory in 2008 with Kenny Perry (middle) and Chad Campbell.
News

2021 Ryder Cup: TV Times, Scoring, Format, How it Works, Rosters, History