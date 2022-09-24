Skip to main content

Will Tiger Get One More Win for the Record? If So, Where?

The hosts wonder where Tiger might be able to break the tie with Sam Snead, and Gary shares his on-course experience at LIV Golf Chicago.

Co-hosts Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle discuss whether Tiger Woods can notch one more win to move ahead of Sam Snead on the all-time victory list and if so, where he might have a chance to do that. Also, Van Sickle describes what he saw when he attended the LIV Golf event near Chicago in person and how it changed his view of that rival tour. Plus, can you bet on which media outlet lands a broadcast deal with LIV? Yes, you can! The hosts make their wagers.

By Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle
