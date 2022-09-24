Will Tiger Get One More Win for the Record? If So, Where?

Co-hosts Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle discuss whether Tiger Woods can notch one more win to move ahead of Sam Snead on the all-time victory list and if so, where he might have a chance to do that. Also, Van Sickle describes what he saw when he attended the LIV Golf event near Chicago in person and how it changed his view of that rival tour. Plus, can you bet on which media outlet lands a broadcast deal with LIV? Yes, you can! The hosts make their wagers.