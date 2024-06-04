Power Rankings: Scottie Scheffler Is Still Man to Beat in Midst of Historic Season
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the PGA Tour shifts to Muirfield Village and the Memorial Tournament. Here’s how our model sees the event event shaping up:
2024 The Memorial Tournament Preview
Founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1976, the Memorial has consistently attracted top-tier talent throughout its rich history. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler leads the pack in our power rankings. Here’s the full list of players our model likes this week:
KeyCompete’s 2024 Memorial Tournament Power Rankings
1. Scottie Scheffler (+360) - Consistent performances during his dominant season can’t be ignored. The betting favorite, and our favorite here as well..
2. Xander Schauffele (+900) - Always a threat, and now riding high after his first major title.
3. Ludvig Aberg (+2200) - A rising star and due for a big-time win soon.
4. Rory McIlroy (+900) - Hasn’t had success here like at other venues, but a winner this year and his game seems to be clicking.
5. Viktor Hovland (+1800) - After drifting for most of the season, finished solo third at the PGA. Defending champion here and suddenly dangerous again.
6. Collin Morikawa (+1400) - Played in the final group in each of the season’s first two majors with nothing to show for it. Good fit for Muirfield.
7. Sahith Theegala (+4500 ) - Fearless approach, fun to watch and ready for a signature title.
8. Wyndham Clark (+4500) - Feels under the radar, despite being perhaps the second-best player on Tour for much of this season. Price is a bargain.
9. Sungjae Im (+5000) - Consistent performer with a penchant for rising to the occasion. Well-rounded game should fit well here.
10. Patrick Cantlay (+2500) - The 2021 Memorial Champion. T23, T29, and T53 in his last three starts.
2024 RBC Canadian Open Recap
Robert MacIntyre emerged as the unlikely hero, securing a feel-good victory at the RBC Canadian Open with his father serving as his caddie.
KeyCompete had a solid week that brought our yearly record on match-up bets to 96-62.
