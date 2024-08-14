SI

Power Rankings: Big Names Should Thrive at FedEx St. Jude

TPC Southwind demands power and accuracy, which happens to be the bread and butter of several of today's top players. Here are the 10 golfers our model likes this week.

Scottie Scheffler enters the FedEx Playoffs as the World No. 1 and heavy betting favorite.
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the 70 top players from the PGA Tour's regular-season points list head to Memphis to kick off the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Here’s how our model sees it shaping up.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Preview

It’s Week 1 of the FedEx Playoffs, which will be staged at TPC Southwind. Designed by Ron Prichard and opened in 1988, the course has undergone various updates to maintain its competitive edge. This week it’s a par-70, 7,243 yards, with  a mix of long par 4s and treacherous par 3s. Accuracy off the tee and precision with approach shots will be crucial. Here are 10 players our model likes this week.

KeyCompete’s FedEx St. Jude Championship Power Rankings

10. (+3000) - Corey Conners: Consistency is highlighted by strong iron play and reliable putting. Tee-to-green is essentially his game. T9 at the Olympics.

9. (+2500) - Tommy Fleetwood: Dynamic game and strategic approach make him formidable. Should adapt well to Southwind’s nuances. Fresh off a silver medal at the Olympics.

8. (+2500) - Hideki Matsuyama: Just a solid all-around game, including his renowned putting and approach play. Contended for gold at Olympics before fading to bronze.

7. (+3000) - Tom Kim: Known for aggressive play and strong putting. Will need to balance risk and reward on the tight track. Youthful energy and confidence won’t hurt.

6. (+4000) - Sahith Theegala: Another player featuring an aggressive style and impressive shot-making ability. Scrambling skills will be crucial. Owner of the third-best true strokes gained number in this week’s field.

5. (+2000) - Ludvig Åberg: Talented young Swede has combination of tee length and approach precision to contend. 

4. (+1200) - Collin Morikawa: Exceptional iron player when he’s clicking. Hasn’t gotten much out of this season despite contending at two majors. T24 at Olympics.

3. (+900) - Rory McIlroy:  Season has been defined by near-misses but driving distance and accuracy will be significant assets here. Could wrap this season on a high note. T5 at Olympics. 

2. (+700) - Xander Schauffele: Two-time major-winner this year has soared to new heights.  All-around skill and consistency make him dangerous anywhere. T9 in Paris.

1. (+330) - Scottie Scheffler:  World No. 1 and new Olympic gold medalist riding the wave in a dream season. Still the man to beat.

2024 Wyndham Championship Recap

After an opening-day delay, the Wyndham Championship got rolling and finished in three packed days, with Aaron Rai claiming his first PGA Tour victory. KeyCompete brought our record to 145-79 on matchup bets for the year.

