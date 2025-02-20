President Trump, Golf Leaders Have ‘Constructive Working Session’ Around LIV Golf Deal
Just over two weeks after meeting with President Trump at the White House, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan returned with player rep Adam Scott as well as Tiger Woods for another meeting Thursday.
The purpose, as announced in a statement by the PGA Tour, was to initiate “a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate.
“We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to do all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans.”
The “constructive working session” included Monahan, Scott and Woods along with Trump and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund, which supports the LIV Golf League.
Monahan and Scott met with Trump on Feb. 4 in an effort to speed up the negotiations, the belief being that the federal government could intervene with the U.S. Department of Justice and get a deal approved with the PIF, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund said to be worth more than $900 billion.
Regulatory approval—whether it be due to restraint of trade issues or a foreign entity investing in a U.S. business or both—has been seen as one of the major challenges in getting a deal done, going back to the “framework agreement” of June 6, 2023.
Much has changed since then. The PGA Tour formed a for-profit arm called PGA Tour Enterprises for which it was to join forces with the DP World Tour and the PIF.
But in January 2024, the Tour entered into an agreement with Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of U.S.-based sports owners and businessmen who provided private equity in the amount of $1.5 billion, which a pledge to match that later.
The Tour in short order announced a player equity program that will see $930 million paid out to more than 180 players with the program vesting over eight years. The money has to be earned via PGA Tour Enterprises through so-far undisclosed means.
That investment put the PIF talks on hold, and at times it appeared to languish. It wasn’t until last March that the PGA Tour Policy Board, including its player directors, met in person with Al-Rumayyan, who requently attends LIV Golf events. The meeting took place in the Bahamas. Later in the year, Monahan and Al-Rumayyan played in the pro-am in Scotland at the Dunhill Links Championship.
For the majority of the past year, there were few meaningful updates.
But the Feb. 4 meeting at the White House appeared to give Monahan and Woods—who was scheduled to attend but had to cancel due to the death of his mother, Kultida—confidence.
“It was a very productive visit,” Monahan said last week in advance of the Genesis Invitational. “I think you all have been around him enough to know how passionate he is about the game of golf.
“For him to respond to our request to sit down and talk about how we achieve what he stated publicly as a goal, which is the game of golf operating under one tour with all the top players playing on that one tour, was a great opportunity. We had a really productive conversation.”
Monahan later added: “I think the meeting ultimately gets us one step closer to a deal being done, but there's a lot more work to do. Hopefully you sense my enthusiasm as I talk about it today.”
On Sunday, during the final round of the Genesis Invitational, Woods appeared in the CBS broadcast booth.
“We’re in a very positive place right now,” Woods said. “We had a meeting with the President. Unfortunately, I had some other circumstances that came up, but Jay and Adam, they did great during the meeting, and we have another subsequent meeting coming up.
“I think that things are going to heal quickly. We're going to get this game going in the right direction. It's been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years and the fans want all of us to play together, all the top players playing together and we're going to make that happen.”