Presidents Cup Day 3 Afternoon Pairings: Internationals Seek Another Rebound in Foursomes
The Americans picked up where they left off Thursday, following their 5-0 session in four-balls with a 3-1 effort in the same format Saturday morning to take an 8-6 lead at the Presidents Cup.
Play continues Saturday afternoon with four foursomes matches, and the International team interestingly is rolling out the same four pairs it had in a losing morning four-ball session.
Here is the complete lineup for the Saturday afternoon foursomes, which begins at 2:20 p.m. ET:
Brian Harman/Max Homa (USA) vs. Taylor Pendrith/Adam Scott (INT)
Collin Morikawa/Sam Burns (USA) vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (INT)
Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (INT)
Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama-Sungjae Im (INT)
Once again, the Internationals will sit Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jason Day and Min Woo Lee.
On the U.S. side, three groups who were beaten Friday in the International Team sweep will try again: Scheffler/Henley, Harman/Homa and Cantlay/Schauffele. Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns are playing together for the first time. Sitting out are Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala.
Sunday will feature 12 singles matches with all players, and the U.S. will look to win the Presidents Cup for the 14th time in 15 editions.