Presidents Cup Day 3 Winners and Losers: U.S. Prevails on Tense Afternoon to Take 11-7 Lead Into Sunday

The Presidents Cup matches on Saturday were tense and often down-to-the-wire, but ultimately the U.S. took a commanding lead. Here are the players who shined (and stumbled) the most.

Jeff Ritter, John Schwarb

Burns, who is unbeaten this week, teamed with Collin Morikawa Saturday afternoon.
Burns, who is unbeaten this week, teamed with Collin Morikawa Saturday afternoon. / Harry How/Getty Images

Day 3 of the 2024 Presidents Cup is in the books and after a tense day of close matches, the U.S. grabbed an 11-7 lead heading into Sunday singles. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:

Winners

U.S.A. in four-balls: Even with the Americans’ decades-long dominance in the Presidents Cup, they’ve never had an effort as strong in four-balls as this week: 8-1. Only the team of Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark lost, having run into the Kim & Kim Show on Saturday morning. 

U.S.A. in foursomes: This is usually the Americans’ weakest format, but they swung a couple of matches late and won the Saturday afternoon session 3-1 to take a commanding lead into Sunday. 

Sam Burns: With the alternating sweeps on Thursday and Friday, perfect individual records are going to be hard to come by—but Burns is a singles win away, sitting at 3-0 with a Friday rest.

Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley: The team-event rookie carried the No. 1 player in the world early in the afternoon in foursomes, and Scheffler delivered late with a clutch wedge shot to gimme distance on the 14th hole in an all-square match, which flipped his match and quite possibly the momentum throughout the course. It was a 2-0 day for Scheffler, who is playing up to his world ranking. 

Patrick Cantlay: His birdie at the 18th to win in the fading light sure felt like more than one point, giving the U.S. a four-point advantage for Sunday and taking the air out of the Kims.

Losers

Brian Harman and Max Homa: U.S. captain Jim Furyk went straight off the points list for his six picks and Harman and Homa were at the bottom at No. 11 and 12—and the most second-guessed. They have played together in two foursomes matches and lost both.

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim: It hurts to put them here because they were an absolute blast in their afternoon battle with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. But when Im holed a ridiculous pitch shot on 16 he did the Steph Curry night-night dance…even though that only squared his match with two holes to play rather than actually putting the Americans  to sleep. When Cantlay buried a bloodless 15-footer on 18 for birdie, Si Woo couldn’t answer and the match was lost—a deflating finish for the International’s  most high-octane duo. 

Mike Weir: The International captain saw his team’s momentum from Friday’s sweep fizzle with a 1-3 Saturday four-ball session—then sent the exact same pairs out for foursomes. They hung in, but the scoreboard doesn’t lie, and his team went 1-3 again. Now the home team needs a Sunday miracle.

Min Woo Lee: Some thought the Aussie would have his breakout party at Royal Montreal, instead Lee has not cooked since Thursday when he and Adam Scott lost 1 up in four-balls. He’s the third International player since 2015 (when the Cup went to a 30-point format) to play in just one of the four team sessions.

