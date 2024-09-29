Presidents Cup Day 4 Singles Pairings: U.S. Closing in on Another Title
The U.S. hasn’t lost a Presidents Cup since 1998 and odds are that streak will continue Sunday after a 6-2 Saturday gave the visiting team a four-point advantage at 11-7. The U.S. needs to win 4½ of the 12 points to secure the Cup.
But 12 points are still available in Sunday singles, and everyone in golf remembers Ryder Cups at Brookline and Medinah where four-point deficits were overcome. Can it happen again?
Here is the lineup for Sunday singles, starting at 12:02 p.m. ET.
Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Jason Day (INT)
Sam Burns (USA) vs. Tom Kim (INT)
Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (INT)
Russell Henley (USA) vs. Sungjae Im (INT)
Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Taylor Pendrith (INT)
Keegan Bradley (USA) vs. Si Woo Kim (INT)
Tony Finau (USA) vs. Corey Conners (INT)
Wyndham Clark (USA) vs. Min Woo Lee (INT)
Sahith Theegala (USA) vs. Ben An (INT)
Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Adam Scott (INT)
Brian Harman (USA) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (INT)
Max Homa (USA) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (INT)
Jason Day leads off for the International team against Xander Schauffele after he sat out all of Saturday’s play. Ben An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Min Woo Lee also sat out Saturday, and Lee hasn’t played since Thursday.
Sam Burns plays Tom Kim in the second singles match with a chance to go 4-0 for the week, then a battle of Masters champions ensues with Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama.