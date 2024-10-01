Fact or Fiction: The Presidents Cup Desperately Needs an Overhaul
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where the U.S. rolled to a 7-point win over the Internationals and Xander Schauffele has lit so many victory cigars this year we're a little worried about emphysema.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
This Presidents Cup was compelling for a while when the Internationals swept Friday’s play and delivered highlight moments Saturday, but in the end the Americans won for the 10th time in a row—by a touchdown, 18 1/2 to 11 1/2. The Presidents Cup needs an overhaul before 2026 at Medinah.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Going co-ed, changing the makeup—that’s not an overhaul it’s changing the Presidents Cup. The event was intended to give players from around the world who are not from Europe a chance to experience a Ryder Cup-style event. It’s 30 years old and at this point in its existence, the Ryder Cup was also a competitive joke. The idea of having an International Team play the European Ryder Cup team is extremely intriguing but unrealistic as it would be hard-pressed to capture the U.S. TV that is necessary to make it successful. Bottom line: keep trying.
John Pluym: FACT. The Presidents Cup is a joke. Why would anyone give up a college football game on a Saturday or an NFL game on a Sunday to watch the same rout every other year? A sweep by the Internationals on Friday created a little bit of drama. Otherwise, there was no doubt about who would win. The event should be eliminated as is.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. Last weekend had some moments, but I’ve seen enough of the status quo. Let’s try to have more fun with this thing. What if players picked their own opponents instead of captains? What if it became co-ed and 12 American and International women joined? The possibilities are endless — let’s just try something.
John Schwarb: FICTION. This International Team lacked the depth to compete over four days with another stacked U.S. team. Wouldn’t Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Cam Smith have helped? Allowing LIV players to be at least considered wouldn’t require a complete overhaul of the event, just a mindset change from the PGA Tour. I’m taking baby steps here; I don’t think the Tour would give up its grip on revenue with anything radical.
Second-guessing the losing captain is part of the postmortem in most Ryder and Presidents Cups, and the criticism is deserved for Mike Weir.
Bob Harig: FACT. It’s part of the gig, and when you manage to turn the tables with a format (foursomes) that you’ve traditionally struggled with, you need to seize momentum. The fact Weir went into Saturday knowing he was playing the same eight guys is hard to comprehend. Surprisingly, three of the four players who sat out had a decent Sunday, which is unusual. But the Presidents Cup was lost in the last 90 minutes on Saturday and it’s fair to wonder if fatigue set in. One more Saturday point to make it 10-8 instead of 11-7 would’ve been crucial. Also, letting Min Woo Lee sit for two full days?
John Pluym: FICTION. Weir had no chance. Plain and simple. The Internationals’ talent level didn’t come close to what the U.S. put out and that’s why the Internationals took a beating. The talent needs to be equivalent to a Ryder Cup. The loss isn’t on Weir.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Sure, it was unconventional to send the same exact pairings out again Saturday afternoon after losing a session 3-1. But Weir was undermanned compared to Jim Furyk and no lineup shuffling could paper over that discrepancy in talent. An International win last weekend would’ve been a huge upset.
John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. Too many weird lineup decisions, from playing Taylor Pendrith in every session to sitting Jason Day for two key Saturday sessions. Also wonder why Canadians weren’t put out until the fourth match on Day 1 in order to get the crowd in the game faster. But I’ll repeat—this team didn’t have the depth to fight a U.S. team loaded with top-20 players, and that’s not on Weir.
For a second straight Presidents Cup, Tom Kim was a magnetic personality with big shots and showmanship. But some of his behavior at Royal Montreal was out of line.
Bob Harig: FICTION. It’s all part of the show. If Kim stepped out of line, it undoubtedly is going to hurt him in the long run. Those involved know what is going on in these team matches. Disrespectful, as Paul McGinley called it? Perhaps. But it in no way impacted the outcome. Same with measuring a putt with his putter. That sort of thing only hurts him.
John Pluym: FICTION. I thought the best moment of the event was Kim and Scheffler on Thursday. It reminded me of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed when the Ryder Cup was held at Hazeltine. Yes, it was kind of lame for Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim to not stick around for Scheffler’s birdie. But the Presidents Cup needs more moments and more passion.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. It seems like there’s at least one whiny putter-measure event per team competition. It happens. But I didn’t love that moment when he and Si Woo Kim stormed the the next tee after a birdie when Scottie Scheffler still had a putt to tie. But overall I’m good with TK — this event badly needed some fire and he lit the match.
John Schwarb: FACT. I wasn’t down with his measuring-putts stunt to show that a putt should have been given. Conceded and non-conceded putts are a part of match play and it’s a low-class move to badger your opponent over them.
Russell Henley proved to be a perfect partner for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who was winless in two previous Cups but 2-0 in Montreal with the steady Georgian. Henley also won his singles match. He should be a lock for Bethpage next year.
Bob Harig: FICTION. If his game falls out, Henley is not a lock. He hasn’t built up that kind of resume to guarantee a spot. But his play at Royal Montreal and partnership with Scheffler is something Keegan Bradley needs to keep in mind. Getting the right guy for Scheffler is crucial. And so is bringing along someone who has Henley’s grit. He did himself a lot of good with his performance..
John Pluym: FACT. Nobody should be a lock. Every player should have to earn their spot in the Ryder Cup. But Henley proved he can handle a little bit of pressure. Bradley should certainly keep him in mind..
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. No locks at this stage of the game beyond a healthy Scheffler and Schauffele. But Henley was a revelation and if he’s in good form next fall and not already on the team, he’d certainly get a serious look.
John Schwarb: FACT. Doesn’t matter one lick how Henley plays on Tour next year, he’s one of those supporting cast members that can make a difference in a Ryder Cup. Let’s hope Keegan Bradley was taking notes this week and that he trusts them a year from now.