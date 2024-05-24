Pro Golfer Disrobes to Hit Shot After Landing in Hazard
Weather conditions in Schilde, Belgium, for the second round of the DP World Tour’s Soudal Open weren’t great. Temperatures struggled to crack 60 degrees as clouds and rain showers lingered. It wasn’t the kind day where you’d want to take off your shirt and soak up some rays. But one player did choose to strip down in the middle of his round.
Louis de Jager’s tee shot on the par-4 13th just narrowly avoided splashing down in a pond, instead landing on the marshy shore—inside the red hazard stake, but playable.
The golfer weighed his options and decided he’d play the ball where it lied. But de Jager knew there was a good chance he’d kick up a fair amount of mud when he made contact with the ball. So, not wanting to get his shirt all dirty for the rest of his chilly round, de Jager decided to play the shot shirtless.
That would have been comical enough, but the South African also decided for some reason to play with his belt undone. The result was a scene usually reserved for weekend hackers who’ve had one too many.
de Jager managed to knock the ball back into the safety of the fairway and then hit a fantastic third shot to within seven feet of the hole to give himself a good opportunity to save par. He missed the putt, though, and had to settle for bogey.
His round didn’t get any more normal after that, unfortunately. His tee shot on the next hole found the water, although he was able to save par after another close approach. de Jager then birdied his next three holes before hitting his tee shot on No. 18 out of bounds and settling for a double bogey.
He finished with a 2-under 69 and is 6-under for the tournament. He’s currently in a tie for 23rd place. But at least his shirt is clean.